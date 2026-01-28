$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
05:43 PM • 13010 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 21836 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 19807 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 31524 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 21593 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 39934 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 22652 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17356 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 34876 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27871 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On January 28, a massive attack with explosions and air defense activity was recorded in Crimea. Hits on the Kacha and Saki airfields are reported, as well as the closure of the Kerch Bridge.

A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a massive attack was recorded on the night of January 28, accompanied by numerous explosions in various districts of the peninsula. Monitoring channels and the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" report on the operation of air defense systems and hits on strategic objects of the invaders. The closure of the Kerch Bridge is also reported. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A series of powerful explosions began around 12 midnight. According to eyewitnesses, a direct hit on the Kacha airfield near Sevastopol was recorded. Explosions are also reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, where local residents heard not only detonations but also intense bursts of large-caliber weapons.

ATESH partisans scouted the "nerve center" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk23.01.26, 07:40 • 4214 views

Explosions also occurred in the area of Cape Fiolent directly before the air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol. Residents of Kerch reported missiles flying over the city, after which traffic on the Kerch Bridge was completely stopped in both directions.

Current situation on the peninsula

The occupation authorities of the peninsula have not yet provided official comments on the extent of the damage and the number of damaged equipment at the attacked airfields. A state of emergency remains in effect in the Kerch Strait, and monitoring groups continue to track the activity of Russian aviation and naval units. 

Ukrainian military hit Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Crimea27.01.26, 15:53 • 2472 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Bloggers
Kerch
Crimea
Sevastopol