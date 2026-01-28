A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a massive attack was recorded on the night of January 28, accompanied by numerous explosions in various districts of the peninsula. Monitoring channels and the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" report on the operation of air defense systems and hits on strategic objects of the invaders. The closure of the Kerch Bridge is also reported. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A series of powerful explosions began around 12 midnight. According to eyewitnesses, a direct hit on the Kacha airfield near Sevastopol was recorded. Explosions are also reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, where local residents heard not only detonations but also intense bursts of large-caliber weapons.

Explosions also occurred in the area of Cape Fiolent directly before the air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol. Residents of Kerch reported missiles flying over the city, after which traffic on the Kerch Bridge was completely stopped in both directions.

Current situation on the peninsula

The occupation authorities of the peninsula have not yet provided official comments on the extent of the damage and the number of damaged equipment at the attacked airfields. A state of emergency remains in effect in the Kerch Strait, and monitoring groups continue to track the activity of Russian aviation and naval units.

