Ukrainian military hit Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Tor-M2 complex near Kacha in occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
On the night of January 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Kacha in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.
According to the General Staff, the extent of the damage is being clarified.
