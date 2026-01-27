$43.130.01
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
01:14 PM • 8542 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 8150 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 6492 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 15005 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
10:00 AM • 20368 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 15445 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18020 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32775 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82089 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
01:14 PM • 8466 views
Ukrainian military hit Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

On the night of January 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Tor-M2 complex near Kacha in occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

Ukrainian military hit Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Crimea

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On the night of January 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Kacha in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.

- the message says.

According to the General Staff, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities26.01.26, 12:18 • 30923 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tor missile system
Crimea