Ukrainian military hit Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in occupied Crimea

On the night of January 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near the village of Kacha in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. - the message says.

According to the General Staff, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

