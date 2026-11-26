Photo: t.me/andrii_butenko_official

The main building of the National Aerospace University named after Zhukovsky "Kharkiv Aviation Institute" was hit by a Russian drone on November 26. Four university employees were injured. This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko on social media, UNN writes.

Today, a Russian drone struck the main building of the National Aerospace University "KhAI." The strike hit the university museum on the third floor. A fire broke out on two floors. Four KhAI employees were injured. They were all taken to hospital. There were no fatalities at the university - Butenko reported.

The Minister of Education and Science stressed: "The strike on an educational building is a crime and another manifestation of Russian terror against civilians. Ukrainian educational institutions are once again under attack. Such attacks threaten the lives of people who come to universities every day to study and work."

"The university team is assessing the damage and calculating the losses. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is in contact with KhAI's leadership," the minister said.

Kharkiv under Russian attacks since morning

"The enemy has continued attacking Kharkiv since morning," Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov reported on social media. "Unfortunately, today we have tragic consequences: as a result of a Russian drone striking a 16-story residential building, a married couple was killed, and another woman was killed when a private house was hit."

According to him, the number of people injured in today's enemy attack on Kharkiv has reached eight. "Four people were hospitalized. Three women—aged 53, 69, and 74—and two 75-year-old men and a 51-year-old man sustained injuries. An 18-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman also suffered acute stress reactions. Everyone is receiving medical assistance," the regional administration head said.

Lokomotiv Sports Complex damaged

"One of the damaged facilities is the Lokomotiv sports complex. The building's facade was severely damaged by the strike and will likely have to be completely replaced. The main task at present is to eliminate the hazardous conditions and mothball the building to prevent further destruction and preserve the possibility of operating the sports complex on a limited basis. Once the war is over, it will be possible to plan the facility's full restoration in detail," Syniehubov said.

The official stressed that for many years this complex had been a training base for numerous prominent Ukrainian athletes who represented Kharkiv region and Ukraine at the international level.

"The facades were damaged as a result of the enemy strike. According to a preliminary assessment, the structural elements of the building itself were not damaged. All the necessary forces and resources have now been mobilized to deal with the consequences of the attack. State Emergency Service units are working at the site, carrying out the necessary operations and eliminating the hazardous conditions. We will consider the issue of restoring the sports complex after the war is over," the regional administration head explained in greater detail.



The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region showed the aftermath of the Russian attacks, noting that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with rocket-powered drones and missiles this afternoon.

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