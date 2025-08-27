$41.400.03
A powerful signal to Putin: Merz, Macron, and Tusk to visit Moldova before elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime Minister of Poland will visit Moldova. Their visit is intended to support the country's pro-European course and remind of an alternative to Russia.

A powerful signal to Putin: Merz, Macron, and Tusk to visit Moldova before elections

Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland will visit Moldova to support the pro-European camp of the country's president, Maia Sandu, ahead of crucial parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk this week is intended to help Moldova on its path to EU membership and remind voters that there is an alternative to Russia.

"This is not just a visit, but a direct link between Europe and the Moldovan people. Never again will any of our allies be left alone in the face of Russian aggression,"

- said Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for Germany's ruling CDU party.

Merz, Macron, and Tusk will make it clear to voters that their country's future is linked to the EU. According to Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureșan, their visit is a powerful signal to the Kremlin that Moldova is not alone.

According to the forecast of former Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu, under normal circumstances, the current election campaign should be favorable for the incumbent government. But he warned that there are hybrid attacks from Russia, which is smuggling millions in cash into the country to buy votes on a large scale.

Popescu also explained that European countries have their reasons for concern about the outcome of the elections in Moldova.

"If Russia succeeds in Ukraine and Moldova, it will create a direct military threat to countries like Romania and Poland. People understand how high the stakes are. That's why we are sending this signal that Moldova is important,"

- he emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned that Russia is preparing unprecedented interference in the parliamentary elections, investing in a number of political projects. According to her, the Kremlin will try to get its people into the next parliament.

Lilia Podolyak

