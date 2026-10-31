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A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

Former head of government and Sejm member Mateusz Morawiecki called for a vote of no confidence in Donald Tusk's government. He proposed a technocratic government until elections next year.

A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests

Former Polish Prime Minister and Sejm member Mateusz Morawiecki announced that he was initiating a vote of no confidence in Donald Tusk’s government amid protests outside the country’s Constitutional Tribunal. He reported this on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

Morawiecki proposed forming a technical government headed by former Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Marek Jurek until Poland’s parliamentary elections, which will take place in a year.

A reset at the Constitutional Tribunal is necessary — numerous political parties agree on this. This was also emphasized by President Karol Nawrocki and the legitimate President of the Constitutional Tribunal, Bohdan Święczkowski

— the post reads.

At the same time, for Tusk to face a vote of no confidence, at least 231 deputies must vote in favor of it.

Context

On Friday, October 30, Polish President Karol Nawrocki cut short his visit to Senegal and returned to Warsaw after the president of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal was suspended from office and protests began in the country.

At the same time, police clashed with protesters outside the building of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal after its chief judge was suspended from office, as The Guardian notes, in the latest escalation of a decade-long dispute over the tribunal’s legal status.

The clashes took place following a controversial decision by a group of government-appointed judges to suspend the disputed head of the tribunal, Bohdan Święczkowski, and his deputy, Bartłomiej Sochański, amid disagreements over the legitimacy of this panel.

The move prompted a furious reaction from the right-wing opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), whose leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, condemned what he called an "attack" on the court.

The court often ruled in favor of Polish legislation over EU law, while the European Union accused Poland’s highest court of being too close to the nationalist political force of the time.

Reminder

A scandal erupted in Poland over President Karol Nawrocki’s possible past as a pimp. It concerns the article "Karol Nawrocki and the Secrets of the Grand Hotel," which was published on the Onet portal in May 2025. According to the publication, Nawrocki, while working as a security guard at the Grand Hotel in Sopot, allegedly arranged prostitution services for the hotel’s guests.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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