A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 12734 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 24534 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 21143 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 34043 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 28502 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 48658 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26676 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29676 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35659 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On February 17, Russian troops launched a massive cruise missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense is actively working, but the threat remains high, especially for the western regions.

A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces

Since the morning of February 17, Russian occupation forces have launched a massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, using cruise missiles of various types. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, missiles entered the country's airspace from several directions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of 06:30, new targets are entering, particularly through Sumy region, Mykolaiv region, and from the side of temporarily occupied Crimea. The main course of enemy targets is directed at the western and central regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv region, Odesa region, and Vinnytsia region.

Dynamics of missile movement and air defense unit operations

The air defense system began active operation even on the approaches to cities, successfully eliminating some of the aerial targets. Monitoring channels and the military recorded the entry of new missiles from the Black Sea heading towards Odesa, as well as the movement of missile groups towards Kyiv. Despite the effective work of Ukrainian sky defenders, the threat remains high, as the enemy continues to launch new waves of weapons to overload the defense system.

Warning of threat to western regions

The Air Force Command emphasized that a significant part of the cruise missiles are heading towards Western Ukraine, where critical infrastructure facilities are under threat. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters until the official all-clear, as the trajectory of the missiles is constantly changing, and complex maneuvers of enemy targets have been recorded in the air.

