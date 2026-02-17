A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces

Since the morning of February 17, Russian occupation forces have launched a massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, using cruise missiles of various types. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, missiles entered the country's airspace from several directions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of 06:30, new targets are entering, particularly through Sumy region, Mykolaiv region, and from the side of temporarily occupied Crimea. The main course of enemy targets is directed at the western and central regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv region, Odesa region, and Vinnytsia region.

Dynamics of missile movement and air defense unit operations

The air defense system began active operation even on the approaches to cities, successfully eliminating some of the aerial targets. Monitoring channels and the military recorded the entry of new missiles from the Black Sea heading towards Odesa, as well as the movement of missile groups towards Kyiv. Despite the effective work of Ukrainian sky defenders, the threat remains high, as the enemy continues to launch new waves of weapons to overload the defense system.

Warning of threat to western regions

The Air Force Command emphasized that a significant part of the cruise missiles are heading towards Western Ukraine, where critical infrastructure facilities are under threat. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters until the official all-clear, as the trajectory of the missiles is constantly changing, and complex maneuvers of enemy targets have been recorded in the air.

