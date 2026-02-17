Russian drone attack on Odesa injures two people and damages civilian infrastructure – Military Administration

Russian troops launched another attack on Odesa, hitting residential areas and industrial infrastructure facilities of the city. According to local authorities, the shelling resulted in a hit on a multi-story building, where a fire broke out, as well as damage to retail outlets and service centers. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

In one of the city's districts, an enemy UAV or its fragments caused a serious fire on the upper floors of a residential building, forcing residents to evacuate urgently.

At the same time, damage was recorded to a store building and a car service station (STO), where windows were blown out and equipment was damaged by the blast wave. The military administration emphasizes that the strikes hit exclusively objects that have no relation to military activities.

The enemy attacked Odesa. As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility and civilian buildings were damaged. In one of the districts, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building. In another, a store and a car service station were damaged. – reported the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Currently, information has been confirmed about two civilians who sustained injuries of varying severity during the shelling. Medics provided them with first aid on the spot, after which the victims were hospitalized for further treatment.

Currently, two casualties are known. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. All relevant services are working on site. – Lysak emphasized.

