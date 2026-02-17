Russian drone attack on Odesa injures two people and damages civilian infrastructure – Military Administration

$43.100.11
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 12723 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 24515 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 21137 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 34034 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 28502 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 48654 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26676 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29676 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35659 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a foreigner was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minorFebruary 16, 06:31 PM • 4968 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 8998 views
Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interestsFebruary 16, 07:05 PM • 4410 views
Renowned Ukrainian psychiatrist and dissident Semen Gluzman has diedFebruary 16, 07:55 PM • 4252 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in carFebruary 16, 09:44 PM • 9020 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 12554 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 23363 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 34037 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 48655 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 82676 views
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 3142 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 9170 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 12887 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 22714 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28863 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa injures two people and damages civilian infrastructure – Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Two people were injured as a result of a drone attack on Odesa. A multi-story building was hit, and retail outlets and a car service station were damaged.

Russian drone attack on Odesa injures two people and damages civilian infrastructure – Military Administration

Russian troops launched another attack on Odesa, hitting residential areas and industrial infrastructure facilities of the city. According to local authorities, the shelling resulted in a hit on a multi-story building, where a fire broke out, as well as damage to retail outlets and service centers. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

In one of the city's districts, an enemy UAV or its fragments caused a serious fire on the upper floors of a residential building, forcing residents to evacuate urgently.

At the same time, damage was recorded to a store building and a car service station (STO), where windows were blown out and equipment was damaged by the blast wave. The military administration emphasizes that the strikes hit exclusively objects that have no relation to military activities.

The enemy attacked Odesa. As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility and civilian buildings were damaged. In one of the districts, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building. In another, a store and a car service station were damaged.

– reported the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Currently, information has been confirmed about two civilians who sustained injuries of varying severity during the shelling. Medics provided them with first aid on the spot, after which the victims were hospitalized for further treatment.

Currently, two casualties are known. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. All relevant services are working on site.

– Lysak emphasized.

Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson, two female employees wounded16.02.26, 14:59 • 2598 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Odesa