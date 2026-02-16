Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson, two female employees wounded

$43.100.11
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 8266 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 10871 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17205 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26515 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32624 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62027 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48323 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38521 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35579 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 9594 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 10987 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15098 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12506 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 9694 views
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19432 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 23903 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32148 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30448 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 33119 views
Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson, two female employees wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Around 12:20 PM, Russian occupiers attacked a hospital in Kherson using a drone. Two female medical workers, aged 49 and 63, sustained blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson, two female employees wounded

Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on one of the hospitals in Kherson, as a result of which two female medical workers were injured. This was reported by the Kherson OVA, according to UNN.

Details

"Around 12:20, Russian occupiers attacked one of the hospitals in Kherson with a UAV," the report says.

According to the regional military administration, women aged 49 and 63 were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

The women are being provided with all necessary medical care.

The building, as indicated, sustained damage to its facade, shattered windows, damaged offices, as well as heating and water supply systems.

Russians attacked Kherson in the morning, killed a doctor and injured two children in region29.10.24, 09:52 • 16415 views

