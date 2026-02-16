Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson, two female employees wounded

Russian occupiers carried out a drone attack on one of the hospitals in Kherson, as a result of which two female medical workers were injured. This was reported by the Kherson OVA, according to UNN.

Details

"Around 12:20, Russian occupiers attacked one of the hospitals in Kherson with a UAV," the report says.

According to the regional military administration, women aged 49 and 63 were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

The women are being provided with all necessary medical care.

The building, as indicated, sustained damage to its facade, shattered windows, damaged offices, as well as heating and water supply systems.

