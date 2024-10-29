Russians attacked Kherson in the morning, killed a doctor and injured two children in region
Kyiv • UNN
In Stanislav, two children and two adults were injured in a night attack. Over the past day, 2 people died and 16 were wounded in the region, and the occupants shelled 26 settlements.
As a result of Russian troops' attacks on the Kherson region over the past day, 2 people were killed, including a doctor, and 16 people were wounded, including two children. In the morning, the enemy attacked Kherson. This was reported by the Kherson RMA and the regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.
In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson. A 53-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was hit by a shell. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg
The morning strike by Russian troops followed a nighttime enemy attack on Stanislav, where two children were injured.
At night, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Stanislav. Two adults and two children were injured when one of the houses was hit. The boys, aged 8 and 14, were diagnosed with closed head injuries and multiple injuries. The children's condition is assessed as moderate
According to him, a 44-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were also injured. All are currently in hospitals.
According to Prokudin, over the past day in Kherson region "2 people were killed and 16 others were wounded, including 2 children, due to Russian aggression.
In particular, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on October 28 at about 20:00, the Russian military once again attacked Antonivka with a drone. Two men and a woman were injured. An emergency team arrived at the scene and was attacked by the enemy again with a drone. As a result, the team's doctor was killed and a paramedic was injured.
According to Prokudin, a total of 26 localities, including Kherson, were under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
The consequences of one of Russia's attacks on Kherson the day before were shown by the State Emergency Service in the region.
Russian military, according to the head of the RMA, hit critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a library and a post office; residential areas, where 2 high-rise buildings and 9 private houses were damaged.
