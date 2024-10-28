Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance crew in Kherson region, wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Antonivka, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident and then on an ambulance crew that arrived to help him. Two people were wounded in the attack, including a paramedic in serious condition.
In Antonivka, Kherson region, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian and an ambulance crew, injuring two people. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Around eight in the evening, the occupants attacked a 52-year-old local resident with a drone. He sustained mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen and legs. The medics who responded to the call to help the victim were hit again by an enemy UAV. A paramedic received shrapnel wounds to her legs. She is in serious condition,
The victims have already been taken to the hospital for medical care.
