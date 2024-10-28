Russian strike on Kharkiv: a medical facility is damaged, the number of victims increases to 6
Kyiv • UNN
In the central part of Kharkiv, a medical facility and administrative offices were damaged by Russian shelling. Six people are currently known to have been injured, and the site of the hit is being examined.
As a result of the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv, the building of a medical institution was damaged, and six people have been reported injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
"The shelling of the central part of the city damaged the building of a medical institution and administrative offices. At the moment, we know about six victims," said Syniehubov.
According to the head of the RMA, the inspection of the hit site is ongoing.
Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv: at least 5 people were injured 28.10.24, 21:25 • 15913 views