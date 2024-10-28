Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv: at least 5 people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv on October 28 resulted in injuries. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the occupiers used anti-aircraft guns.
There were casualties as a result of a Russian strike on the center of Kharkiv in the evening of October 28. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
There are wounded as a result of shelling. Currently, five victims are known
Recall
In the evening of October 28 , Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Russian troops attacked the center of Kharkiv with the use of KABs.