84 out of 94 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

March 1, 08:23 PM • 17485 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 28749 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 28770 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 35293 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 48902 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 61806 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67992 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76795 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 79002 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74403 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 18409 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 19672 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 17279 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 18132 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 17963 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 94444 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 99922 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 82955 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 84602 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 84667 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 48166 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 46865 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 43921 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 43005 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 56075 views
84 out of 94 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On the night of March 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones of various types. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy UAVs.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones overnight, 84 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 2 (from 18:30 on March 1), the enemy attacked with 94 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 10 attack UAVs were hit in 4 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in two locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff02.03.26, 07:44 • 524 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine