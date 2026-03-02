84 out of 94 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones overnight, 84 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 2 (from 18:30 on March 1), the enemy attacked with 94 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 10 attack UAVs were hit in 4 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in two locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

