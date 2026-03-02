Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff

On March 1, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 1840 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.03.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1267730 (+960) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11713 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24111 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 37795 (+74)

MLRS ‒ 1665 (+3)

air defense systems ‒ 1313 (+5)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 348 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 153169 (+1840)

cruise missiles ‒ 4384 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 80757 (+247)

special equipment ‒ 4076 (+1)

Data is being updated.

