Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff

March 1, 08:23 PM • 17262 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 28301 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 28348 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 34971 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 48652 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 61661 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67874 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76726 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78890 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74352 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 18230 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS12:05 AM • 19495 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 17124 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 17963 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 17804 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 94211 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 99666 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 82777 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 84463 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 84536 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 48073 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 46764 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 43830 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 42923 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 56025 views
Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

On March 1, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 1840 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.03.26 amount to 1,267,730 personnel.

Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff

On March 1, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 1840 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.03.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1267730 (+960) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11713 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24111 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37795 (+74)
          • MLRS ‒ 1665 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1313 (+5)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 348 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 153169 (+1840)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4384 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 80757 (+247)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4076 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The GUR published an intercepted conversation that indicates the critical moral and psychological state in the units of the Russian army. The commander threatens his subordinates with reprisals for refusing to go on the attack.

                              Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy01.03.26, 20:27 • 28301 view

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine