84 clashes on the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction, 25 attacks
During the day, 84 combat clashes took place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians made 25 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, 21 attacks were repelled.
Border settlements of Myropilske, Shevchenkove Pershe, Prokhody, Novodmytrivka, Maryine, Starykove, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Ugroidy, Stepok, and Chuikivka of Sumy region were affected by shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk, and was repulsed.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance in the areas of Kolosnykivka and Zagryzove, but was stopped by our defenders.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Hryhorivka, three combat clashes are ongoing.
Our defenders repelled one attack by enemy units in the Kramatorsk direction towards Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times today near Ozaryanivka, Krymske, Druzhba and Toretsk, and two combat clashes are currently underway.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our defenders back from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 21 attacks, and four combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified. Dovga Balka was subjected to an air strike.
Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Vesele and Burlatske, and one combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaypil direction, the area of the settlement of Zaliznychne was attacked with unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to move forward in the areas of Stepove and in the direction of Novodanilivka, but were stopped by Ukrainian units.
The enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Pridneprovsky direction.
In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.
The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five KABs in the process, and carried out 160 shellings, including nine from rocket salvo fire systems.
In the Hulyaypil and Siversk directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.
In other directions of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.
