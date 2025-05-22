Russian losses per day: minus 870 soldiers, 32 artillery systems and 4 tanks
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during May 21, the Russian army lost a significant amount of equipment and manpower. Since the beginning of the year, the losses of Russians have exceeded 185,000.
In the past 24 hours, on May 21, Russian troops lost 870 soldiers, 32 artillery systems, and 4 tanks in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 977650 (+870) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10839 (+4)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22574 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 28122 (+32)
- MLRS ‒ 1388 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 36797 (+105)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 49268 (+99)
- special equipment ‒ 3895 (0)
Data are being updated.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.
More than 100 battles took place at the front: the enemy launched 62 air strikes and released 1218 kamikaze drones21.05.25, 22:55 • 2858 views