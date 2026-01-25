800,000 Kyiv residents remain without electricity due to emergency blackouts - Shmyhal

Due to emergency power outages in Kyiv as of Saturday evening, January 24, 800,000 subscribers are without power. This was reported by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, constant enemy attacks currently do not allow stabilizing the situation in the energy sector.

The energy system does not have time to recover. More than 800,000 subscribers in the capital are without electricity due to emergency shutdowns. The power deficit persists - Shmyhal noted.

He clarified that in recent days, more than 143 tons of humanitarian aid have been distributed from one of the Ministry of Energy's hubs. In particular, this includes generators, transformers, cables, and pumps.

Assistance was provided to energy workers in Kyiv and the region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, and other regions. We plan to transfer some generators from international partners to the State Emergency Service heating points to provide people with electricity during outages - the official reported.

He added that additional equipment is expected from Slovakia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Italy, Latvia, and Poland.

Recall

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

