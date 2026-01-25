800,000 Kyiv residents remain without electricity due to emergency blackouts - Shmyhal

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
06:16 PM • 6662 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 13299 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 18378 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 27804 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 30314 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 44921 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 42316 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34390 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28947 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 64755 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by snow with rain and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather for January 25PhotoJanuary 24, 01:15 PM • 4314 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - VlasiukPhotoJanuary 24, 01:24 PM • 5226 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: first details revealed - AxiosJanuary 24, 01:39 PM • 8290 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swiftJanuary 24, 02:02 PM • 10419 views
Meeting with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi: Zelenskyy heard the report of the Ukrainian delegationJanuary 24, 02:20 PM • 4154 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 64755 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 78808 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 94474 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 88759 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 89793 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 12990 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 13860 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 30997 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31463 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44786 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

800,000 Kyiv residents remain without electricity due to emergency blackouts - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

As of Saturday evening, January 24, 800,000 subscribers in Kyiv are without power due to emergency blackouts. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the energy system is not recovering quickly enough due to constant enemy attacks.

800,000 Kyiv residents remain without electricity due to emergency blackouts - Shmyhal

Due to emergency power outages in Kyiv as of Saturday evening, January 24, 800,000 subscribers are without power. This was reported by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, constant enemy attacks currently do not allow stabilizing the situation in the energy sector.

The energy system does not have time to recover. More than 800,000 subscribers in the capital are without electricity due to emergency shutdowns. The power deficit persists

- Shmyhal noted.

He clarified that in recent days, more than 143 tons of humanitarian aid have been distributed from one of the Ministry of Energy's hubs. In particular, this includes generators, transformers, cables, and pumps.

Assistance was provided to energy workers in Kyiv and the region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, and other regions. We plan to transfer some generators from international partners to the State Emergency Service heating points to provide people with electricity during outages

- the official reported.

He added that additional equipment is expected from Slovakia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Italy, Latvia, and Poland.

Recall

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy24.01.26, 11:08 • 4040 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
DTEK
Ukraine
Kyiv