80 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 2832 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 14415 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 27867 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 29271 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 47428 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 28662 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 44920 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 45579 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21549 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 22312 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 11682 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 6692 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 3366 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 16417 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 5058 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 47418 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 44913 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 42543 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 45571 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 59049 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
White House
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 11937 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 12923 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 13509 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 42543 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 32902 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Shahed-136

80 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones overnight, 80 of which were shot down or suppressed. The attack continues, several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

80 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones overnight, 80 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 22 (from 18:00 on January 21), the enemy attacked with 94 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 55 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones. 10 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at four locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and a community in Dnipropetrovsk region attacked by Russia: there are casualties22.01.26, 08:35 • 1306 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine