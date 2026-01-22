80 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones overnight, 80 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 22 (from 18:00 on January 21), the enemy attacked with 94 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 55 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones. 10 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at four locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and a community in Dnipropetrovsk region attacked by Russia: there are casualties