Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and a community in Dnipropetrovsk region attacked by Russia: there are casualties

Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops at night - Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and one of the communities were affected, two people were reported injured, reported on Thursday the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram, writes UNN.

"In Pavlohrad, as a result of a UAV attack, 8 private houses and 4 cars were damaged," Hanzha wrote.

According to him, the aggressor also directed drones at the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykivskyi district. "An 81-year-old woman was injured there. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Fires broke out. An office building and a gas pipeline were damaged," he said.

"In Kryvyi Rih, a 70-year-old woman was injured due to an enemy UAV. She is receiving outpatient treatment. A private house caught fire," Hanzha noted.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones. It hit Nikopol itself and Pokrovska community.

