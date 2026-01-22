$43.180.08
Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and a community in Dnipropetrovsk region attacked by Russia: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered a drone attack, houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkivska community, and there is also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.

Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and a community in Dnipropetrovsk region attacked by Russia: there are casualties

Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops at night - Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and one of the communities were affected, two people were reported injured, reported on Thursday the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"In Pavlohrad, as a result of a UAV attack, 8 private houses and 4 cars were damaged," Hanzha wrote.

According to him, the aggressor also directed drones at the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykivskyi district. "An 81-year-old woman was injured there. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Fires broke out. An office building and a gas pipeline were damaged," he said.

"In Kryvyi Rih, a 70-year-old woman was injured due to an enemy UAV. She is receiving outpatient treatment. A private house caught fire," Hanzha noted.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones. It hit Nikopol itself and Pokrovska community.

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead21.01.26, 08:19 • 3326 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Energy
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Kryvyi Rih