January 20, 08:12 PM • 16712 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 34470 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 30399 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 48270 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 32809 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 45807 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25274 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29242 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26775 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27316 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

At night, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles and two communities with drones. Two people died, and one was injured.

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles and two communities with drones overnight, two people were killed and one was injured, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Overnight, the aggressor launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

- Hanzha wrote

According to him, 9 private and 5 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

"Tonight, the enemy attacked our city with ballistic missiles. Most importantly, thank God, there were no casualties or injuries," clarified Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on Telegram.

"In the Synelnykove district, the enemy hit with UAVs. Vasylkivska and Rozdorska communities suffered," the head of the OVA reported.

A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman died. A 53-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition

- Hanzha noted.

According to him, fires broke out. 3 private houses were damaged.

In Dnipro, a night attack by Russia damaged an enterprise, there are casualties: consequences shown20.01.26, 08:45 • 2718 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih