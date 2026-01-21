Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles and two communities with drones overnight, two people were killed and one was injured, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Overnight, the aggressor launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih - Hanzha wrote

According to him, 9 private and 5 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

"Tonight, the enemy attacked our city with ballistic missiles. Most importantly, thank God, there were no casualties or injuries," clarified Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on Telegram.

"In the Synelnykove district, the enemy hit with UAVs. Vasylkivska and Rozdorska communities suffered," the head of the OVA reported.

A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman died. A 53-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition - Hanzha noted.

According to him, fires broke out. 3 private houses were damaged.

