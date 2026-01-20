In Dnipro, a night attack by Russia damaged an enterprise, there are casualties: consequences shown

Dnipro was attacked by Russia at night, an enterprise was damaged, two people were injured, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the aggressor attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out. The enterprise was damaged. (...) Two women were injured - 76 and 67 years old - Hanzha wrote.

According to him, windows in nearby buildings were also broken. A high-rise building, infrastructure, and 5 cars were damaged.

"An enterprise, an infrastructure facility, a multi-story residential building, and several cars were damaged," the State Emergency Service clarified.

According to Hanzha, both victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

Also, Hanzha reported, the consequences of Russian attacks were recorded in two more communities:

in the Novooleksandrivka community of the Dnipro district, a private house was damaged as a result of a UAV attack;

The enemy shelled the Pokrovsk community in Nikopol region with artillery.

According to him, the sky defenders shot down 40 drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"According to updated information, a 44-year-old man was injured due to yesterday's missile attack on the Petropavlivka community. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition," Hanzha added.

