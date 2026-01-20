In Dnipro, a night attack by Russia damaged an enterprise, there are casualties: consequences shown

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 17187 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 36995 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 30770 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 32405 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 29121 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 33450 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 18625 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 45654 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 43149 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19018 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and policeJanuary 19, 09:21 PM • 12591 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 14227 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 12820 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 8950 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 8466 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 33477 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 45676 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 43173 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 59846 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 80949 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 19436 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 34981 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 29548 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 34511 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 46664 views
In Dnipro, a night attack by Russia damaged an enterprise, there are casualties: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

During the night, the aggressor attacked Dnipro, damaging an enterprise and infrastructure, injuring two women. Attacks were also recorded in the Novooleksandrivska and Pokrovska communities.

In Dnipro, a night attack by Russia damaged an enterprise, there are casualties: consequences shown

Dnipro was attacked by Russia at night, an enterprise was damaged, two people were injured, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the aggressor attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out. The enterprise was damaged. (...) Two women were injured - 76 and 67 years old

- Hanzha wrote.

According to him, windows in nearby buildings were also broken. A high-rise building, infrastructure, and 5 cars were damaged.

"An enterprise, an infrastructure facility, a multi-story residential building, and several cars were damaged," the State Emergency Service clarified.

According to Hanzha, both victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

Also, Hanzha reported, the consequences of Russian attacks were recorded in two more communities:

  • in the Novooleksandrivka community of the Dnipro district, a private house was damaged as a result of a UAV attack;
    • The enemy shelled the Pokrovsk community in Nikopol region with artillery.

      According to him, the sky defenders shot down 40 drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.

      "According to updated information, a 44-year-old man was injured due to yesterday's missile attack on the Petropavlivka community. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition," Hanzha added.

      In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack20.01.26, 08:18 • 1352 views

      The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

      Julia Shramko

