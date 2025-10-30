70 combat engagements on the front: the General Staff reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 24934 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 20205 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 18843 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 24087 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 17493 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 21728 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 28089 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44981 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 45095 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 24195 views
Massive UAV attack on Russia on October 30: infrastructure hit, flights delayed in MoscowPhotoOctober 30, 07:25 AM • 5858 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of EnergyOctober 30, 08:17 AM • 21549 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 30187 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 14546 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 14639 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 24909 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 30281 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 101274 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 90475 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 33677 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 40952 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 65349 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 69385 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 50311 views
70 combat engagements on the front: the General Staff reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

Since the beginning of the day, 70 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions. The occupiers launched ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 123 shellings.

70 combat engagements on the front: the General Staff reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 70 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Bohdanove in Chernihiv Oblast; Khliborob, Manukhivka, Brusky, Koreniok, Bila Bereza, Hirky in Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one attack by enemy troops has taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 123 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Fyholivka and towards Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to break through in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Novovodyane, Zarichne, and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar, two combat engagements are ongoing.

Five times the occupiers tried to advance in the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor advanced once towards Stupochky, but was stopped by our soldiers.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshche, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, and Novovasylivske. The Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time. The settlements of Zaliznychne and Novouspenivske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault action by the invaders in the area of Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times in vain to approach our defenders.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Almost a thousand occupiers and 340 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day30.10.25, 07:21 • 3936 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk