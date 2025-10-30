70 combat engagements on the front: the General Staff reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 70 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Bohdanove in Chernihiv Oblast; Khliborob, Manukhivka, Brusky, Koreniok, Bila Bereza, Hirky in Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one attack by enemy troops has taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 123 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Fyholivka and towards Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to break through in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Novovodyane, Zarichne, and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar, two combat engagements are ongoing.

Five times the occupiers tried to advance in the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor advanced once towards Stupochky, but was stopped by our soldiers.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshche, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, and Novovasylivske. The Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time. The settlements of Zaliznychne and Novouspenivske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault action by the invaders in the area of Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times in vain to approach our defenders.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

