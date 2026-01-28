610,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Shmyhal

As of this evening, 610,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, who added that there is significant potential for distributed generation, UNN reports.

We held another meeting of the Staff. Regarding the electricity situation. The power deficit remains. As of this evening, 610,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. We conducted a detailed audit of Kyiv and the region's capabilities regarding distributed generation. We have significant potential. The task is to accelerate the commissioning of facilities as much as possible. We already have a schedule according to which their phased launch will be carried out - Shmyhal reported.

Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

In addition, according to the minister, Ukraine continues to actively attract international assistance.

Generators are provided by 16 partner countries. 437 have already been delivered from the EU and Japan. We expect more than 500, a significant part of which is already on the way. Power transformers will also arrive. Here, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Azerbaijan, and Lithuania are actively helping us (we expect a total of 52 transformers). We are grateful to all our partners who responded to the call and are helping our energy workers! - he added.

Ukraine to receive generators from France, as well as aircraft, air defense missiles, and aerial bombs - Zelenskyy