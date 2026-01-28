$42.960.17
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 8348 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 8220 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 9196 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 13224 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 16045 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 12489 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24006 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23709 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27645 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Publications
Exclusives
610,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

As of this evening, 610,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity. Ukraine is attracting international aid, having received 437 generators and expecting more than 500.

As of this evening, 610,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, who added that there is significant potential for distributed generation, UNN reports.

We held another meeting of the Staff. Regarding the electricity situation. The power deficit remains. As of this evening, 610,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. We conducted a detailed audit of Kyiv and the region's capabilities regarding distributed generation. We have significant potential. The task is to accelerate the commissioning of facilities as much as possible. We already have a schedule according to which their phased launch will be carried out 

- Shmyhal reported.

Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK28.01.26, 22:23 • 766 views

In addition, according to the minister, Ukraine continues to actively attract international assistance.

Generators are provided by 16 partner countries. 437 have already been delivered from the EU and Japan. We expect more than 500, a significant part of which is already on the way. Power transformers will also arrive. Here, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Azerbaijan, and Lithuania are actively helping us (we expect a total of 52 transformers). We are grateful to all our partners who responded to the call and are helping our energy workers! 

- he added.

Ukraine to receive generators from France, as well as aircraft, air defense missiles, and aerial bombs - Zelenskyy28.01.26, 20:30 • 1918 views

Antonina Tumanova

