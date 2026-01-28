Ukraine to receive generators from France, as well as aircraft, air defense missiles, and aerial bombs - Zelenskyy

$42.960.17
06:25 PM
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membership
January 28, 08:51 AM
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of work
January 28, 10:26 AM
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults
January 28, 10:45 AM
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
January 28, 10:59 AM
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death
January 28, 12:30 PM
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
January 28, 10:59 AM
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
January 28, 07:00 AM
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM
When and how to submit meter readings
January 27, 02:54 PM
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
Iran
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
06:25 PM
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
January 27, 06:07 PM
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
January 27, 05:26 PM
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
January 27, 03:38 PM
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
January 27, 11:53 AM
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Ukraine to receive generators from France, as well as aircraft, air defense missiles, and aerial bombs - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine will receive generators from France, as well as additional supplies of aircraft, missiles for air defense systems, and aerial bombs.

Ukraine to receive generators from France, as well as aircraft, air defense missiles, and aerial bombs - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, following which he announced that Ukraine would soon receive generators from France, and additional supplies of French aircraft, missiles for air defense systems, and aerial bombs within a year. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. I informed him about the situation at the front and Russian losses. Thank you for your words of sympathy regarding Russian attacks on civilians and, in particular, the shelling of a passenger train in the Kharkiv region.

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

He added that they also discussed diplomatic work, meetings in Abu Dhabi, and new meetings that may take place. They also talked about combating Russia's shadow fleet. 

Emmanuel spoke about the relevant work at the legislative level, and we expect important decisions. And, of course, we discussed how to strengthen our energy resilience. Ukraine will soon receive generators from France. Also, this year there will be additional supplies of French aircraft, missiles for air defense systems, and aerial bombs.

- Zelenskyy added. 

Recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the situation in the regions after new Russian strikes, noting that there are significant power outages in the Kyiv region, the number of houses without heating in Kyiv has been partially reduced, and the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with MLRS "directly at a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby," emphasizing that "we will respond fairly to Russia for this and other similar shellings."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv