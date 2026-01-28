Ukraine to receive generators from France, as well as aircraft, air defense missiles, and aerial bombs - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, following which he announced that Ukraine would soon receive generators from France, and additional supplies of French aircraft, missiles for air defense systems, and aerial bombs within a year. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. I informed him about the situation at the front and Russian losses. Thank you for your words of sympathy regarding Russian attacks on civilians and, in particular, the shelling of a passenger train in the Kharkiv region. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that they also discussed diplomatic work, meetings in Abu Dhabi, and new meetings that may take place. They also talked about combating Russia's shadow fleet.

Emmanuel spoke about the relevant work at the legislative level, and we expect important decisions. And, of course, we discussed how to strengthen our energy resilience. Ukraine will soon receive generators from France. Also, this year there will be additional supplies of French aircraft, missiles for air defense systems, and aerial bombs. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the situation in the regions after new Russian strikes, noting that there are significant power outages in the Kyiv region, the number of houses without heating in Kyiv has been partially reduced, and the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with MLRS "directly at a residential area, and there are no military targets nearby," emphasizing that "we will respond fairly to Russia for this and other similar shellings."