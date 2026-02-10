33 combat engagements took place on the front: half of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 33 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Half of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy shelled settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Kharkivka, Rohizne, Budky, Kucherivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Zarichne, Tovstodubove, Sumy region. - the message says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 33 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Prylipka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders in the direction of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the direction of Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Novopavlivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 13 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Luhivske. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Hirke and Verkhnia Tersa. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched an air strike on Kozatske.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day