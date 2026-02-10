33 combat engagements took place on the front: half of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 2084 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 10128 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 14963 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 12718 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 18008 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16296 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26568 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 35125 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30772 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 28040 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 10038 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 7354 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 18700 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13716 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 7500 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 7622 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 18008 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13785 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 35375 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 43350 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Pavel Durov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18223 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19922 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19934 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 46010 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47923 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Facebook

33 combat engagements took place on the front: half of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Since the beginning of the day, 33 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, 17 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian military repelled 13 attacks in this direction.

33 combat engagements took place on the front: half of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 33 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Half of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy shelled settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Kharkivka, Rohizne, Budky, Kucherivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Zarichne, Tovstodubove, Sumy region.

- the message says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 33 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Prylipka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders in the direction of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the direction of Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Novopavlivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 13 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Luhivske. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Hirke and Verkhnia Tersa. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched an air strike on Kozatske.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day10.02.26, 08:01 • 18258 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka