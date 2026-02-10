$43.050.09
February 9, 10:01 PM
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the elimination of 980 Russian military personnel and the destruction of 33 artillery systems over the past day. The total combat losses of Russian troops have exceeded 1.24 million people.

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.24 million people. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 980 Russian military personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the ranks of the aggressor army have decreased by another 980 people. In terms of armored vehicles, the enemy lost 2 tanks and 5 armored combat vehicles.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.02.26 amounted to approximately 1,248,560 personnel

— states the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"09.02.26, 20:39 • 8714 views

The day was particularly successful for Ukrainian artillerymen and air defense operators. Our defenders managed to disable 33 artillery systems and 2 air defense systems.

Significant losses were also recorded in the logistics sector of the occupiers – 182 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed.

Air activity and electronic warfare systems

Ukrainian electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups demonstrated high effectiveness, neutralizing 1,198 operational-tactical level drones per day. The statistics of losses of aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles remained unchanged. Data on total losses are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities along the entire front line.

Defense Forces inflicted 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry in January - Syrskyi09.02.26, 19:15 • 3188 views

