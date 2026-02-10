General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.24 million people. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 980 Russian military personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the ranks of the aggressor army have decreased by another 980 people. In terms of armored vehicles, the enemy lost 2 tanks and 5 armored combat vehicles.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.02.26 amounted to approximately 1,248,560 personnel — states the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day was particularly successful for Ukrainian artillerymen and air defense operators. Our defenders managed to disable 33 artillery systems and 2 air defense systems.

Significant losses were also recorded in the logistics sector of the occupiers – 182 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed.

Air activity and electronic warfare systems

Ukrainian electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups demonstrated high effectiveness, neutralizing 1,198 operational-tactical level drones per day. The statistics of losses of aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles remained unchanged. Data on total losses are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities along the entire front line.

