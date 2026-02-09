Defense Forces inflicted 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry in January - Syrskyi

$43.050.09
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 3614 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 6964 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 19771 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 35389 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 38604 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54976 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 53036 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42408 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40702 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27152 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Popular news
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 22289 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 6214 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 16234 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 15436 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 6188 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 6354 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 16324 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 59609 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 81011 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 97632 views
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 360 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 2216 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 3184 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 34428 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 38085 views
Defense Forces inflicted 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry in January - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

In January, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry, reducing overall oil refining by 19%. During the month, 21.7 thousand aerial targets and 21.6 thousand UAVs were destroyed, and Russian army losses amounted to 31.7 thousand personnel.

Defense Forces inflicted 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry in January - Syrskyi

In January, air defense forces destroyed 21.7 thousand air targets, and thanks to DeepStrike, 48 strikes were carried out on Russia's oil and gas industry. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook, writes UNN.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian army uses its "proven" allies - frost and darkness. However, the enemy will not be able to break us

- the message says.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stabilized the situation at the front, successfully stopped the enemy's offensive actions, and effectively destroyed its personnel and equipment. The total losses of the Russian army in the first month of the year amounted to 31.7 thousand people, which is 9 thousand more than the enemy's replenishment volumes during this period.

During the analysis of combat and operational tasks, Syrskyi noted the implementation of measures to repel air strikes, man and supply units, conduct engineering and fortification works, and maintain law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Deep strike

In January, DeepStrike assets carried out 48 fire missions to strike the Russian oil and gas industry. As a result, the total oil refining in Russia decreased by 19%, or 53.4 million tons per year.

Air Forces

Attack UAVs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out more than 300,000 special missions. As a result of strikes on enemy airfields, the enemy's use of guided aerial bombs decreased by 5%.

Air defense work

Despite the existing shortage of weapons, in January, air defense forces destroyed 21.7 thousand air targets and 21.6 thousand enemy UAVs of various types.

Despite four years of full-scale war against a superior enemy, the Ukrainian army holds the line and continues to reduce the size of the Russian aggressor's grouping. I am sincerely grateful to our soldiers for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi05.02.26, 22:50 • 4582 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Ukraine