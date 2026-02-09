Defense Forces inflicted 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry in January - Syrskyi

In January, air defense forces destroyed 21.7 thousand air targets, and thanks to DeepStrike, 48 strikes were carried out on Russia's oil and gas industry. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook, writes UNN.

In the war against Ukraine, the Russian army uses its "proven" allies - frost and darkness. However, the enemy will not be able to break us - the message says.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stabilized the situation at the front, successfully stopped the enemy's offensive actions, and effectively destroyed its personnel and equipment. The total losses of the Russian army in the first month of the year amounted to 31.7 thousand people, which is 9 thousand more than the enemy's replenishment volumes during this period.

During the analysis of combat and operational tasks, Syrskyi noted the implementation of measures to repel air strikes, man and supply units, conduct engineering and fortification works, and maintain law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Deep strike

In January, DeepStrike assets carried out 48 fire missions to strike the Russian oil and gas industry. As a result, the total oil refining in Russia decreased by 19%, or 53.4 million tons per year.

Air Forces

Attack UAVs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out more than 300,000 special missions. As a result of strikes on enemy airfields, the enemy's use of guided aerial bombs decreased by 5%.

Air defense work

Despite the existing shortage of weapons, in January, air defense forces destroyed 21.7 thousand air targets and 21.6 thousand enemy UAVs of various types.

Despite four years of full-scale war against a superior enemy, the Ukrainian army holds the line and continues to reduce the size of the Russian aggressor's grouping. I am sincerely grateful to our soldiers for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication. - Syrskyi emphasized.

