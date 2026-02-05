In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi heard reports from the heads of training centers on the implementation of the recruit adaptation program at training grounds, the organization of air cover for training sites, and the construction and equipping of shelters. In addition, the Commander-in-Chief announced the enemy's losses in killed and seriously wounded in January, UNN reports.

In January, the enemy's total losses in killed and seriously wounded amounted to more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment. This is the result of combat work, which significantly reduced the enemy's offensive capabilities. And this is a result that is forged in our training centers. So, we are working on further improving the quality of training. - Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

He also added that he heard reports from the heads of training centers on the implementation of the recruit adaptation program at training grounds, the organization of air cover for training sites, and the construction and equipping of shelters.

In addition, we need to raise the bar and achieve better results in terms of the level of instructors and their attitude to their work, as well as the equipment of training centers and training grounds, safety, and social and living conditions. Therefore, I set the task of strengthening control over the state of training centers and the quality of training both in training centers and in brigades. - Syrskyi added.

According to him, as part of the control, the audit of the quality of basic general military training, which has been regularly conducted in training units and combat brigades since last autumn and has already proven itself, should be continued.

In particular:

a comprehensive exam has been introduced for servicemen who have recently arrived from training centers. The exam allows to identify gaps in the skills of the mobilized and retrain him before performing combat missions;

we are introducing a system for automating the collection and analysis of feedback – this, in particular, allows us to react to changes in social and living conditions in the training unit;

we are testing the provision of feedback in electronic format through the ICS "Delta". The Air Assault Forces were the first to take on this, remaining the flagship in training issues in the Ukrainian army.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting dedicated to the issues of preserving the life and health of Ukrainian servicemen. According to the commander, the development of medical infrastructure and the introduction of the latest technologies for evacuating the wounded remain key priorities in the activities of the defense department.