"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 396 views
In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the adaptation of new recruits, air cover, and shelters. He emphasized the need to improve the level of instructors and the equipment of training centers.

In January, the enemy's total losses amounted to over 31.7 thousand personnel - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi heard reports from the heads of training centers on the implementation of the recruit adaptation program at training grounds, the organization of air cover for training sites, and the construction and equipping of shelters. In addition, the Commander-in-Chief announced the enemy's losses in killed and seriously wounded in January, UNN reports.

In January, the enemy's total losses in killed and seriously wounded amounted to more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment. This is the result of combat work, which significantly reduced the enemy's offensive capabilities. And this is a result that is forged in our training centers. So, we are working on further improving the quality of training.

- Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

He also added that he heard reports from the heads of training centers on the implementation of the recruit adaptation program at training grounds, the organization of air cover for training sites, and the construction and equipping of shelters.

In addition, we need to raise the bar and achieve better results in terms of the level of instructors and their attitude to their work, as well as the equipment of training centers and training grounds, safety, and social and living conditions. Therefore, I set the task of strengthening control over the state of training centers and the quality of training both in training centers and in brigades.

- Syrskyi added.

According to him, as part of the control, the audit of the quality of basic general military training, which has been regularly conducted in training units and combat brigades since last autumn and has already proven itself, should be continued.

In particular:

  • a comprehensive exam has been introduced for servicemen who have recently arrived from training centers. The exam allows to identify gaps in the skills of the mobilized and retrain him before performing combat missions;
    • we are introducing a system for automating the collection and analysis of feedback – this, in particular, allows us to react to changes in social and living conditions in the training unit;
      • we are testing the provision of feedback in electronic format through the ICS "Delta". The Air Assault Forces were the first to take on this, remaining the flagship in training issues in the Ukrainian army.

        Recall

        Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting dedicated to the issues of preserving the life and health of Ukrainian servicemen. According to the commander, the development of medical infrastructure and the introduction of the latest technologies for evacuating the wounded remain key priorities in the activities of the defense department.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

