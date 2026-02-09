Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"

$43.050.09
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 6498 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 11276 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 22751 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 38774 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 40592 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 56153 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 53841 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42740 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 41014 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Publications
Exclusives
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
February 8, 07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 99029 views
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Russians have begun urgent deliveries of satellite Internet terminals to the front for the occupiers. This will replace Starlink, using Russian providers based on Yamal and Express satellites.

Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"

Russians have begun urgent deliveries of satellite Internet terminals to the front for Russian occupiers to replace Starlink. This was stated by Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with the call sign "Flash", as reported by UNN.

Information is coming in about the urgent delivery of satellite Internet terminals to the enemy's fronts. Russia has several providers of high-speed satellite Internet based on Yamal and Express satellites.

- Beskrestnov wrote.

Beskrestnov explained the features of the satellites and how to detect them:

  • all antennas of these terminals look like a satellite dish for television with a diameter of 60-120 centimeters. Oval or round in shape;
    • all dishes will face southeast or south (azimuth 110-180 degrees);
      • the dish will be visually open. At these frequencies, a protective cover, like on Starlink, will interfere with its operation;
        • the dish can be moved deep into the front and connected to the front line via a WiFi bridge.

          Recall

          Russian troops are trying to find ways to activate Starlink terminals, including by attempting to involve third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs for money.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          War in UkraineTechnologies
          Technology
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Starlink
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine