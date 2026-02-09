Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"

Russians have begun urgent deliveries of satellite Internet terminals to the front for Russian occupiers to replace Starlink. This was stated by Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, with the call sign "Flash", as reported by UNN.

Information is coming in about the urgent delivery of satellite Internet terminals to the enemy's fronts. Russia has several providers of high-speed satellite Internet based on Yamal and Express satellites. - Beskrestnov wrote.

Beskrestnov explained the features of the satellites and how to detect them:

all antennas of these terminals look like a satellite dish for television with a diameter of 60-120 centimeters. Oval or round in shape;

all dishes will face southeast or south (azimuth 110-180 degrees);

the dish will be visually open. At these frequencies, a protective cover, like on Starlink, will interfere with its operation;

the dish can be moved deep into the front and connected to the front line via a WiFi bridge.

Recall

Russian troops are trying to find ways to activate Starlink terminals, including by attempting to involve third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs for money.