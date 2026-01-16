180 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 234 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, January 15, 180 combat engagements took place. The occupiers launched two missile and 97 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 3 missiles and dropped 234 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 6968 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3338 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements were carried out, 57 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of Manukhivka, Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Rizdvyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Tavriiske, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and another important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place last day, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Tykhe, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Izbytske, Kruhle, Nesterne.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Pishchane, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Zarichne, Novoselivka, Torske and towards Lyman, Stavky, Druzhliubivka, Oleksandrivka, Dibrova, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Siversk, Platonivka and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Fedorivka and towards Pryvillia, Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Vilne, Rodynske, Novyi Shakhove, Sukhetske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks yesterday, near Vyshneve and towards Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Yehorivka, Rybne, Zlagoda, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 Russian attacks in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, Russian invaders' losses amounted to 1370 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 527 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 180 units of automotive equipment, two units of special equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

Recall

Russians attacked Ukraine on the night of January 16 with 76 attack UAVs of various types. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones, and 19 drone hits were recorded.