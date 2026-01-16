180 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 234 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:32 AM • 2916 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 11920 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 23389 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 29508 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 64215 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 75063 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 38651 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34665 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53771 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42990 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White HouseJanuary 15, 09:26 PM • 4036 views
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support TehranJanuary 16, 12:11 AM • 4548 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 8966 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 7126 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 3010 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 17734 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 50186 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 64217 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 75065 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 63484 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Karoline Leavitt
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 12178 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 24745 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 46324 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 79976 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 70780 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

180 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 234 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

On January 15, 180 combat engagements took place, the occupiers launched 2 missile and 97 air strikes, dropping 234 guided aerial bombs. The Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

180 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 234 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, January 15, 180 combat engagements took place. The occupiers launched two missile and 97 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 3 missiles and dropped 234 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 6968 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3338 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements were carried out, 57 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of Manukhivka, Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Rizdvyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Tavriiske, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and another important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place last day, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Tykhe, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Izbytske, Kruhle, Nesterne.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Pishchane, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Zarichne, Novoselivka, Torske and towards Lyman, Stavky, Druzhliubivka, Oleksandrivka, Dibrova, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Siversk, Platonivka and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Fedorivka and towards Pryvillia, Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Vilne, Rodynske, Novyi Shakhove, Sukhetske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks yesterday, near Vyshneve and towards Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Yehorivka, Rybne, Zlagoda, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 Russian attacks in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, Russian invaders' losses amounted to 1370 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 527 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 180 units of automotive equipment, two units of special equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

Recall

Russians attacked Ukraine on the night of January 16 with 76 attack UAVs of various types. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones, and 19 drone hits were recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupiansk