177 combat engagements per day: Defense Forces repelled assaults in 11 directions

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 41817 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 144986 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 82245 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 78103 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 81441 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 72912 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 57559 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56515 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 203942 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109999 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.7m/s
78%
743mm
Popular news
138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day on the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacksJuly 18, 08:55 PM • 9068 views
Russian Federation deliberately attacks civilian trains and destroys locomotives - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia"July 18, 10:03 PM • 5170 views
Russia is training new collaborators among activists of Kremlin movements - CNS12:35 AM • 4076 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threat01:26 AM • 17568 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine03:53 AM • 15221 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 145001 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 113301 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 181865 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 203949 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 382282 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 41823 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 127087 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 131126 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 136925 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 248992 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series

177 combat engagements per day: Defense Forces repelled assaults in 11 directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

During July 18, 177 combat engagements took place at the front, 47 of which were assault actions stopped in the Pokrovsk direction. The invaders launched two missile and 71 air strikes, used 3843 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5825 shellings.

177 combat engagements per day: Defense Forces repelled assaults in 11 directions

On July 18, 177 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used six missiles and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3843 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5825 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Shostka, Sumy region; Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Plavni, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Kherson region

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, a command post, and six other important enemy targets.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 38 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropped seventeen guided bombs, and carried out 351 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Bologivka, and Krasne Pershe

- the report says.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 26 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Dyliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Kalynivka, Nelipivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlement of Fyliya and in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliyivka, Shevchenko, and towards Oleksandrogad and Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan and Kozulskyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1120 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized seven armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, an air defense system, 163 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, one missile, and 112 units of occupiers' automotive equipment.

Recall

The analytical project DeepState reported on the occupation of Yablunivka in Sumy region and the advance of Russian troops near Yunakivka, Khatnie, Romanivka, and Toretsk.

Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters19.07.25, 05:22 • 3866 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
World Bank
World Health Organization
NATO
United Nations
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9