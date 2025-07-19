177 combat engagements per day: Defense Forces repelled assaults in 11 directions

On July 18, 177 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used six missiles and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3843 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5825 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Shostka, Sumy region; Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Plavni, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Kherson region - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, a command post, and six other important enemy targets.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 38 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropped seventeen guided bombs, and carried out 351 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Bologivka, and Krasne Pershe - the report says.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 26 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Dyliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Kalynivka, Nelipivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlement of Fyliya and in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliyivka, Shevchenko, and towards Oleksandrogad and Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, in the area of the settlement of Hola Prystan and Kozulskyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1120 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized seven armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, an air defense system, 163 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, one missile, and 112 units of occupiers' automotive equipment.

The analytical project DeepState reported on the occupation of Yablunivka in Sumy region and the advance of Russian troops near Yunakivka, Khatnie, Romanivka, and Toretsk.

