154 combat engagements took place on the front: the occupiers used 197 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched 2 missile and 84 air strikes, dropping 197 guided aerial bombs.

154 combat engagements took place on the front: the occupiers used 197 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched two missile and 84 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 197 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 6,183 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,552 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 21 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Yuliivka, Rozumivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sadove in Kherson Oblast.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, an air defense system, and one enemy command post.

The situation in certain directions is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 72 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops yesterday.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Hrafske, Kruhle, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to break into Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Yampil and towards Dibrova, Lyman and Novosergiyivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an enemy attack in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiyivka and towards Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Bilytske, Ivanivka, Serhiyivka and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks yesterday, in the areas of Zlahoda, Yehorivka and towards Sosnivka and Novy Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 36 Russian attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and towards Dobropillia, Zelene, Pryluky, Varvarivka and Svyatopetrivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried to improve its position twice without success.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1070 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized nine tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, 669 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 178 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkivska community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
