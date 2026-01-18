$43.180.08
January 18, 11:31 AM • 16609 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 28979 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 25493 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 56382 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 88765 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 42814 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 52560 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 57396 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 46741 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 77661 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
126 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day: the General Staff reported where the hottest spots are

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On January 18, 126 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the enemy carried out 78 air strikes and used 5355 kamikaze drones. The greatest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 39 attacks were repelled and 106 occupiers were eliminated.

126 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day: the General Staff reported where the hottest spots are

Since the beginning of January 18, 126 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched 78 air strikes, dropping 199 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 5355 kamikaze drones and carried out 2985 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- situation by directions.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there was one attack by the invaders. The enemy launched one air strike, dropping two guided aerial bombs, carried out 87 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked 10 times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia and towards Hrafske, Nesterne, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Pishchane area and towards Kurylovka, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled four assault actions in the Yampol area and towards the settlements of Stavky, Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Pazeno and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Russia has likely suffered over 1.2 million casualties in total in the war against Ukraine - British intelligence14.01.26, 21:48 • 5688 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. In the Kostiantynivka direction, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk and towards Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka. Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 106 occupiers have been neutralized, 64 of whom are irretrievable.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four units of automotive equipment, two quad bikes, 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine communication antennas, an electronic warfare system, three control points, two UAV control points, and three shelters for enemy personnel. They also hit one artillery system, six units of automotive equipment, two electronic warfare systems, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

- the summary says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders towards Ivanivka, Novoe Zaporizhzhia, Radisne. The settlement of Khvyli was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Zelene and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. Two of them are currently ongoing. Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Dolynka came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to break through our defense in the area of the settlement of Plavni. The settlements of Zhovta Krucha and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred," the General Staff added.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi stated that Ukraine did not allow critical breakthroughs by the enemy, thwarting his plans. Over the year, the enemy army decreased by 418,000 killed and wounded, and its own losses decreased by 13%.

"Diplomacy is definitely not a priority for Russia: Zelenskyy announced new pressure on the Russian Federation18.01.26, 22:01 • 1662 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk