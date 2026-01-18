"Diplomacy is definitely not a priority for Russia: Zelenskyy announced new pressure on the Russian Federation

Ukraine will work next week for new pressure and a clear position of the world regarding Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

According to him, on Sunday he heard reports from the Ukrainian delegation from the USA: thus, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported on meetings with representatives of President Donald Trump.

There have already been several rounds of negotiations – they are working on documents that are needed to end the war. It is important that the Ukrainian team fully informs the American side about what is happening in Ukraine, and about constant Russian attacks on our energy system. If the Russians really seriously wanted to end the war, they would focus on diplomacy, and not on missile attacks, not on blackouts and attempts to harm even our nuclear power plants - said the head of state.

He said that Kyiv has data on objects that Russia scouted for strikes.

"Everything clearly indicates that diplomacy is definitely not a priority for Russia. This must be recognized. We must continue to put pressure on the aggressor and the real cause of this war – the cause is in Moscow," Zelenskyy summarized.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian and American delegations agreed to continue negotiations at the team level during the next stage of consultations in Davos.

