Russia has likely suffered over 1.2 million casualties in total in the war against Ukraine - British intelligence

In 2025, Russia likely lost 415,000 soldiers, which is approximately 15,000 fewer than in 2024. Russia likely suffered a total of approximately 1,213,000 casualties. This is stated in a report by British intelligence, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia likely suffered approximately 415,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2025, which is the second-highest annual figure since the illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. This is a slight decrease compared to the approximately 430,000 casualties Russia suffered in 2024, which was the highest annual figure. Russia likely suffered a total of approximately 1,213,000 casualties. - the report says.

Intelligence added that, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily rate of Russian casualties in December 2025 was 1,130 people, an increase compared to 1,030 people in November 2025 and the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Russia's average daily losses from August 2025 to December 2025 were the five lowest monthly averages recorded since April 2024. Russia's monthly casualty rate has increased again due to intensified offensives along the entire front. Russia is likely to continue to suffer high casualties throughout January 2026 due to ongoing infantry attacks from multiple directions. - noted in intelligence.

Recall

On January 13, Russian troops lost 990 soldiers, 8 cruise missiles, and 1074 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.