Russia has likely suffered over 1.2 million casualties in total in the war against Ukraine - British intelligence

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 206 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 6130 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 11301 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 11764 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 13502 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14778 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 13383 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13687 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12185 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 20532 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.1m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 11711 views
Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"January 14, 11:20 AM • 4478 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 28010 views
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 daysJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 5384 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 11874 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 20552 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 28409 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 40006 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 54416 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 66808 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
George W. Bush
Musician
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 26123 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 60718 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 53135 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 57746 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 59008 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Russia has likely suffered over 1.2 million casualties in total in the war against Ukraine - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

British intelligence reported over 1.2 million Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine. In 2025, Russia lost 415,000 soldiers, which is 15,000 fewer than in 2024.

Russia has likely suffered over 1.2 million casualties in total in the war against Ukraine - British intelligence

In 2025, Russia likely lost 415,000 soldiers, which is approximately 15,000 fewer than in 2024. Russia likely suffered a total of approximately 1,213,000 casualties. This is stated in a report by British intelligence, as reported by UNN

Details

Russia likely suffered approximately 415,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2025, which is the second-highest annual figure since the illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. This is a slight decrease compared to the approximately 430,000 casualties Russia suffered in 2024, which was the highest annual figure. Russia likely suffered a total of approximately 1,213,000 casualties.

- the report says.

Intelligence added that, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily rate of Russian casualties in December 2025 was 1,130 people, an increase compared to 1,030 people in November 2025 and the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Russia's average daily losses from August 2025 to December 2025 were the five lowest monthly averages recorded since April 2024. Russia's monthly casualty rate has increased again due to intensified offensives along the entire front. Russia is likely to continue to suffer high casualties throughout January 2026 due to ongoing infantry attacks from multiple directions.

- noted in intelligence.

Recall

On January 13, Russian troops lost 990 soldiers, 8 cruise missiles, and 1074 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine