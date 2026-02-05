1126 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - Kuleba

In the capital, 1,126 multi-story buildings remain without heating. As reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, "additional heating points have been deployed to support residents, including in educational institutions," UNN reports.

The most difficult situation is in the capital. More than 200 emergency repair crews are working in residential buildings and social facilities. After the massive attack by the Russian Federation, the inspection of the thermal power plant, which supplied heat to parts of the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, has been completed. The damage is significant, and restoration will take time. Currently, 1,126 multi-story buildings remain without heating. - Kuleba reported after the Staff meeting.

According to him, additional heating points have been deployed to support residents, including in educational institutions. Some of them are connected to mobile boiler houses and operate around the clock. In total, more than 1,500 Invincibility Points are functioning in Kyiv.

Work with energy companies was separately coordinated to ensure the most stable electricity supply for houses without heat in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. - Kuleba added.

Additionally

At the same time, repair work is underway to restore heat supply in Kharkiv. Water supply and sewerage in most communities are operating normally; backup power sources are used if necessary.

Together with communities and international partners, we continue to attract additional resources and work on recovery. - Kuleba summarized.

