1126 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - Kuleba

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 17584 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 17201 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 19120 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 31012 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64074 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28538 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27575 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22055 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14957 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14578 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.2m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 23947 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concludedFebruary 5, 12:00 PM • 27130 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found deadFebruary 5, 12:12 PM • 14099 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 19635 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 9018 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 180 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 17575 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64061 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 68303 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 98247 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 2970 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 9036 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 19644 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 23956 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 48969 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

1126 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

In Kyiv, 1126 high-rise buildings remain without heating due to significant damage to the thermal power plant. Additional heating points have been deployed, some of which operate around the clock.

1126 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - Kuleba

In the capital, 1,126 multi-story buildings remain without heating. As reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, "additional heating points have been deployed to support residents, including in educational institutions," UNN reports.

The most difficult situation is in the capital. More than 200 emergency repair crews are working in residential buildings and social facilities. After the massive attack by the Russian Federation, the inspection of the thermal power plant, which supplied heat to parts of the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, has been completed. The damage is significant, and restoration will take time. Currently, 1,126 multi-story buildings remain without heating.

- Kuleba reported after the Staff meeting.

According to him, additional heating points have been deployed to support residents, including in educational institutions. Some of them are connected to mobile boiler houses and operate around the clock. In total, more than 1,500 Invincibility Points are functioning in Kyiv.

Work with energy companies was separately coordinated to ensure the most stable electricity supply for houses without heat in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

- Kuleba added.

Additionally

At the same time, repair work is underway to restore heat supply in Kharkiv. Water supply and sewerage in most communities are operating normally; backup power sources are used if necessary.

Together with communities and international partners, we continue to attract additional resources and work on recovery.

- Kuleba summarized.

International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media04.02.26, 21:40 • 24058 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv