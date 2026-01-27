103 combat engagements recorded on the front, occupiers carried out 99 airstrikes - General Staff

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Yesterday, January 26, the occupiers launched 99 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 227 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 7462 kamikaze drones and carried out 3838 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 74 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Charivne, Kopani, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Yurkivka, Tavriyske, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of enemy personnel, three UAV control points, a multiple rocket launcher, and an enemy command post.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched six air strikes yesterday, dropping 11 guided bombs and carrying out 77 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Dvorychanske, and towards Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times, trying to advance in the directions of Drobycheve and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 33 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Zelenyi Hai and towards Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 16 times on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, in the direction of Prymorske and in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 820 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, 899 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 119 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 27, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 165 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 135 enemy drones.