10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages are in effect in 10 regions and Kyiv, another region is on schedules, and in the evening, schedules for industry are likely in all regions. The enemy again attacked the energy sector, causing blackouts in several regions. Consumption remains high, so it is advisable not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy once again launched drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, consumers in several regions are without power. - noted Ukrenergo.

As reported, emergency recovery work has already begun.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and parts of Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions. - the company reported.

The reason for the introduction of restrictions, as indicated, is the consequences of previous Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

"In Chernihiv region, by order of the regional power company, hourly power outages of three queues have been introduced. This is a consequence of systematic enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks," Ukrenergo reported. Emergency recovery work in the region, as indicated, is ongoing.

Also, from 4:00 PM until the end of the day, in all regions of Ukraine, it is likely that power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be introduced for two queues. - Ukrenergo reported.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains consistently high. Today, October 16, as of 7:30 AM, it was at the same level as at the same time the previous day – Wednesday. The reason is the cloudy and cold weather in most regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, October 15, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning - the same as the maximum of the previous day.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains throughout the day. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Kyiv switched to emergency power outages