07:59 AM • 4898 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 12819 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 10864 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21669 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21282 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20362 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32703 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53413 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52294 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42672 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10877 views

Due to enemy night attacks on energy facilities, emergency power outages are in effect in 10 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv, and another region is on schedule. Ukrenergo urges not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously due to high consumption.

10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages are in effect in 10 regions and Kyiv, another region is on schedules, and in the evening, schedules for industry are likely in all regions. The enemy again attacked the energy sector, causing blackouts in several regions. Consumption remains high, so it is advisable not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy once again launched drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, consumers in several regions are without power.

- noted Ukrenergo.

As reported, emergency recovery work has already begun.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and parts of Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions.

- the company reported.

The reason for the introduction of restrictions, as indicated, is the consequences of previous Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

"In Chernihiv region, by order of the regional power company, hourly power outages of three queues have been introduced. This is a consequence of systematic enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks," Ukrenergo reported. Emergency recovery work in the region, as indicated, is ongoing.

Also, from 4:00 PM until the end of the day, in all regions of Ukraine, it is likely that power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be introduced for two queues.

- Ukrenergo reported.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains consistently high. Today, October 16, as of 7:30 AM, it was at the same level as at the same time the previous day – Wednesday. The reason is the cloudy and cold weather in most regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, October 15, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning - the same as the maximum of the previous day.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains throughout the day. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine