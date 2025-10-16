Kyiv switched to emergency power outages

Kyiv has been switched to emergency power outages, in addition to a number of regions where they were introduced earlier today, as reported in the "Kyiv Digital" application, writes UNN.

Details

"Emergency outages are in effect outside the schedule," the message in the capital's application says.

They have also been introduced in the Kyiv region.

"By order of Ukrenergo, emergency outages have also been applied in Kyiv and Kyiv region," DTEK energy company reported.

Recall

On the morning of October 16, emergency power outages were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions. In Chernihiv region, a schedule of hourly outages is in effect.