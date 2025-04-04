$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14639 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26236 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63445 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211724 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390265 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309538 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244100 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Victoria Nuland

Victoria Nuland will resign in the coming weeks

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announces that Victoria Nuland will soon resign as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

News of the World • March 5, 02:46 PM • 22770 views

Times: Nuland wanted to reconcile Zelensky and Zaluzhny

U. S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offers to settle the differences between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Zaluzhnyy over Zelenskyy's intention to dismiss the general.

War • February 9, 12:07 AM • 124783 views

U.S. diplomats urge Congress to pass Ukraine aid bill to maintain trust with strategic partners

American ambassadors from nine Pacific Rim countries signed a letter calling on Congress to pass a bill to provide assistance to Ukraine and other allies in order to maintain trust with strategic partners.

War • February 7, 09:55 AM • 29992 views

The rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO continues: Deputy Minister of Defense Pavlyuk held a meeting with international partners

Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense held an online meeting with international partners to discuss improving Ukraine's military command structure and implementing Euro-Atlantic principles and practices, as well as coordinating responses to future security threats.

War • February 6, 04:57 PM • 28941 views

Yermak discussed with Sullivan the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine

During the telephone conversation, Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the need to strengthen the country's air defense system against Russian attacks.

Politics • February 2, 08:35 AM • 30132 views

US House Speaker says border and Ukraine aid bill 'likely' to be split - media

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson told the leaders of the Baltic parliaments that the bill on additional US aid for Ukraine and border policy reforms will be divided, and the final decision will depend on the proposals of the Senate negotiators.

War • February 1, 07:39 AM • 32944 views

Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its defense and economic assistance to Ukraine and discussed expectations from the decisions of the 2024 NATO Summit regarding Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

War • January 31, 09:49 PM • 106302 views

Nuland says US bombs are on their way to the front line

The U. S. Deputy Secretary of State announced that U.S. small-diameter guided bombs are now on their way to the front lines in Ukraine to continue to provide security support. According to her, Washington continues to provide Kyiv with security support, including new weapons.

War • January 31, 09:25 PM • 32198 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the use of digital solutions on the battlefield and in public administration: Brink

The U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine praised the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for their achievements in using digital solutions on the battlefield and in public administration.

War • January 31, 08:59 PM • 102375 views

Nuland: Putin will get some "pleasant surprises" on the battlefield, and Ukraine will achieve great success

The US Deputy Secretary of State said Putin will face surprises on the battlefield in 2024 and expressed confidence in Ukraine's success with additional US support.

War • January 31, 07:40 PM • 97324 views

Nuland is confident that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine

Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the U. S. Congress will vote to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, given the U.S. role in protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression and promoting its prosperity.

War • January 31, 06:47 PM • 104392 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister discusses strengthening strategic partnership with U.S. officials

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed the strengthening of the Ukraine-U. S. strategic partnership with U.S. officials, in particular with Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Ambassador Bridget Brink.

Politics • January 31, 04:40 PM • 28198 views

They discussed the implementation of reforms: Shmyhal met with Nuland

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to discuss the implementation of anti-corruption and corporate reforms, as well as expanding cooperation in the defense industry and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense.

Politics • January 31, 04:32 PM • 29008 views

Foreign Minister Kuleba meets with US Assistant Secretary of State Nuland: what is known

Foreign Minister Kuleba and Assistant Secretary of State Nuland discuss expanding Ukraine-U. S. defense cooperation, the use of frozen Russian assets, and President Zelenskyy's peace formula.

War • January 31, 03:49 PM • 26979 views

An important conversation between Brink, Nuland and Umerova: they talked about the war

The U. S. Ambassador met with Rustem Umerov and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Kyiv to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

War • January 31, 03:43 PM • 27559 views

Assistant Secretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv

US Assistant Secretary of State Nuland visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders and emphasize US support for the fight against Russian aggression.

War • January 31, 10:15 AM • 20094 views

The United States has named a condition for the sale of the latest F-35 fighters to Turkey

The United States is ready to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey as soon as it gets rid of the Russian S-400 air defense systems in its service.

News of the World • January 31, 05:45 AM • 25040 views