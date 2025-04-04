U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announces that Victoria Nuland will soon resign as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.
U. S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offers to settle the differences between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Zaluzhnyy over Zelenskyy's intention to dismiss the general.
American ambassadors from nine Pacific Rim countries signed a letter calling on Congress to pass a bill to provide assistance to Ukraine and other allies in order to maintain trust with strategic partners.
Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense held an online meeting with international partners to discuss improving Ukraine's military command structure and implementing Euro-Atlantic principles and practices, as well as coordinating responses to future security threats.
During the telephone conversation, Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the need to strengthen the country's air defense system against Russian attacks.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson told the leaders of the Baltic parliaments that the bill on additional US aid for Ukraine and border policy reforms will be divided, and the final decision will depend on the proposals of the Senate negotiators.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its defense and economic assistance to Ukraine and discussed expectations from the decisions of the 2024 NATO Summit regarding Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
The U. S. Deputy Secretary of State announced that U.S. small-diameter guided bombs are now on their way to the front lines in Ukraine to continue to provide security support. According to her, Washington continues to provide Kyiv with security support, including new weapons.
The U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine praised the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for their achievements in using digital solutions on the battlefield and in public administration.
The US Deputy Secretary of State said Putin will face surprises on the battlefield in 2024 and expressed confidence in Ukraine's success with additional US support.
Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the U. S. Congress will vote to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, given the U.S. role in protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression and promoting its prosperity.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed the strengthening of the Ukraine-U. S. strategic partnership with U.S. officials, in particular with Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Ambassador Bridget Brink.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to discuss the implementation of anti-corruption and corporate reforms, as well as expanding cooperation in the defense industry and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense.
Foreign Minister Kuleba and Assistant Secretary of State Nuland discuss expanding Ukraine-U. S. defense cooperation, the use of frozen Russian assets, and President Zelenskyy's peace formula.
The U. S. Ambassador met with Rustem Umerov and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Kyiv to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
US Assistant Secretary of State Nuland visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders and emphasize US support for the fight against Russian aggression.
The United States is ready to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey as soon as it gets rid of the Russian S-400 air defense systems in its service.