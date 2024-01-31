Nuland: Putin will get some "pleasant surprises" on the battlefield, and Ukraine will achieve great success

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in for "pleasant surprises" on the battlefield. This was stated by the US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland during a press conference in Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Answering journalists' questions about Ukraine's strategy in the war against the Russian Federation, Nuland noted that 2024 is a year of "absolute strategic importance for Ukraine," and she is returning to the United States more confident in its success on the battlefield.

Nuland is confident that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine

"I have to say that I leave Kyiv tonight more inspired by the unity and determination for 2024 and its absolute strategic importance for Ukraine. I also come away more confident that, while Ukraine is strengthening its defenses, Mr. Putin will have some pleasant surprises on the battlefield and that Ukraine will make great strides this year," the U.S. Under Secretary of State said.

Recall

On Wednesday, a U.S. official arrived in Kyiv for a visit .