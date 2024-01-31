Nuland is confident that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the U.S. Congress will vote for additional assistance to Ukraine, given its role in the defense and prosperity of Ukraine. She said this during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

When asked whether Ukraine would receive the aid from the United States that Biden had requested from Congress and whether there was a "plan B," Nuland replied:

Let me start by saying that the American people understand and admire the miracle that Ukraine has already achieved in defending itself against this vicious Russian aggression. And they also understand what will happen if you fail to continue not only to defend yourself, but to prosper. And so I'm absolutely confident that this understanding will be reflected in the Congressional vote at President Biden's request. - Nuland said.

The White House statedthat it hopes that despite the disputes on Capitol Hill, Congress will be able to agree on additional funding for Ukraine. Thus, the United States will be able to return to global leadership in supporting Ukraine.

The day before, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that without the U.S. Congress approving funding to help Ukraine, everything that Ukrainians have achieved will be at risk. Blinken made this statement during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.