They discussed the implementation of reforms: Shmyhal met with Nuland
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to discuss the implementation of anti-corruption and corporate reforms, as well as expanding cooperation in the defense industry and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense.
We have coordinated our work ahead of the multilateral donor coordination platform to be held in February. We are working closely with the United States and international financial institutions to attract the necessary financial support. We discussed the implementation of reforms, including anti-corruption and corporate reforms. Ms. Nuland noted Ukraine's progress in these areas
Shmyhal also thanked the US government for its assistance.
