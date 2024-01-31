They discussed the implementation of reforms: Shmyhal met with Nuland

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland. The parties discussed the implementation of reforms, in particular anti-corruption and corporate reforms, UNN reports.

We have coordinated our work ahead of the multilateral donor coordination platform to be held in February. We are working closely with the United States and international financial institutions to attract the necessary financial support. We discussed the implementation of reforms, including anti-corruption and corporate reforms. Ms. Nuland noted Ukraine's progress in these areas - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also thanked the US government for its assistance.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland the expansion of defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen assets, and the formula for peace.