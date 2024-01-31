ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
They discussed the implementation of reforms: Shmyhal met with Nuland

They discussed the implementation of reforms: Shmyhal met with Nuland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28979 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to discuss the implementation of anti-corruption and corporate reforms, as well as expanding cooperation in the defense industry and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland. The parties discussed the implementation of reforms, in particular anti-corruption and corporate reforms, UNN reports.

We have coordinated our work ahead of the multilateral donor coordination platform to be held in February. We are working closely with the United States and international financial institutions to attract the necessary financial support. We discussed the implementation of reforms, including anti-corruption and corporate reforms. Ms. Nuland noted Ukraine's progress in these areas

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also thanked the US government for its assistance.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland the expansion of defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen assets, and the formula for peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

