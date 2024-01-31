Ukraine is a world leader in the use of digital solutions on the battlefield and in public administration: Brink

Ukraine is a global leader in the use of digital solutions on the battlefield. This is the conviction of US Ambassador Bridget Brink, who met with Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to discuss the ministry's achievements in public administration. The words of the American representative are quoted by the press service of the US Embassy in Ukraine, according to UNN.

Ukraine is a world leader in the use of digital solutions on the battlefield and in public administration. It was a pleasure to meet with Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and learn about the latest innovations that ensure victory on the battlefield and transparency in public services. - said US Ambassador Bridget Brink

On the same day, US Ambassador Bridget Brink met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. They had an important conversation together with US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

In addition, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland . The parties discussed the implementation of reforms, including anti-corruption and corporate reforms,

And Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Victoria Nuland and Bridget Brink the expansion of defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen assets, and the implementation of the peace formula.