Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
An important conversation between Brink, Nuland and Umerova: they talked about the war

An important conversation between Brink, Nuland and Umerova: they talked about the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27531 views

The U.S. Ambassador met with Rustem Umerov and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Kyiv to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

US Ambassador Bridget Brink met with Rustem Umerov. They had an important conversation together with US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. Brink reported this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Today I had an important conversation with @rustem_umerov and  @UnderSecStateP about Ukraine's struggle to defend its borders and its people from Russian aggression.

- Brink wrote.

Recall

In the morning , UNN wrotethat Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv. Assistant Secretary of State Nuland visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders and emphasize US support for the fight against Russian aggression.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

