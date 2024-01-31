An important conversation between Brink, Nuland and Umerova: they talked about the war

US Ambassador Bridget Brink met with Rustem Umerov. They had an important conversation together with US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. Brink reported this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Today I had an important conversation with @rustem_umerov and @UnderSecStateP about Ukraine's struggle to defend its borders and its people from Russian aggression. - Brink wrote.

Recall

In the morning , UNN wrotethat Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv. Assistant Secretary of State Nuland visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders and emphasize US support for the fight against Russian aggression.