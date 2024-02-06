The rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO continues: Deputy Minister of Defense Pavlyuk held a meeting with international partners

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk held an important online meeting with international partners. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Pavliuk held an online meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Ukraine, Russia, and Eurasia Laura Cooper and authorized representatives of the defense departments of strategic partners.

The parties discussed the common vision of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the procedure for developing the perspective structure and composition of the Defense Forces of Ukraine - the agency summarized.

In particular, it was about improving the military command and control system at the strategic and operational levels, as well as implementing key Euro-Atlantic principles and practices combined with national combat experience in planning and conducting joint operations.

European Council President Michel calls on the US to urgently approve $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

The interlocutors also emphasized the need for further unification of major combat systems, standardization of weapons and military equipment, and expansion of the space of joint defense industries.

Ongoing joint work with Ukraine's partner states is ongoing to ensure a coordinated response to potential military threats in the future security environment - noted Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Recall

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the U.S. Congress will vote for additional assistance to Ukraine given its role in Ukraine's defense and prosperity.