Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO continues: Deputy Minister of Defense Pavlyuk held a meeting with international partners

The rapprochement of Ukraine and NATO continues: Deputy Minister of Defense Pavlyuk held a meeting with international partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28930 views

Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense held an online meeting with international partners to discuss improving Ukraine's military command structure and implementing Euro-Atlantic principles and practices, as well as coordinating responses to future security threats.

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk held an important online meeting with international partners. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Pavliuk held an online meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Ukraine, Russia, and Eurasia Laura Cooper and authorized representatives of the defense departments of strategic partners.

The parties discussed the common vision of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the procedure for developing the perspective structure and composition of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 

- the agency summarized.

In particular, it was about improving the military command and control system at the strategic and operational levels, as well as implementing key Euro-Atlantic principles and practices combined with national combat experience in planning and conducting joint operations. 

European Council President Michel calls on the US to urgently approve $60 billion in aid to Ukraine06.02.24, 16:10 • 22016 views

The interlocutors also emphasized the need for further unification of major combat systems, standardization of weapons and military equipment, and expansion of the space of joint defense industries. 

Ongoing joint work with Ukraine's partner states is ongoing to ensure a coordinated response to potential military threats in the future security environment

- noted Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Recall

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed confidence that the U.S. Congress will vote for additional assistance to Ukraine given its role in Ukraine's defense and prosperity. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising