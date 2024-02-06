European Council President Michel calls on the US to urgently approve $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

President of the European Council Charles Michel appealed to the U.S. House of Representatives to approve the allocation of $60 billion in aid to Ukraine as soon as possible. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

According to him, helping Ukraine means supporting European security.

"Every European euro mobilized to support Ukraine is a euro invested in our own security and prosperity. It is a euro invested in the stability of the European Union," Michel said.

He noted that the European Council's decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine is also "a message to all those who, like us, believe in democratic values and the values of freedom.

I would like to take this opportunity to join you in urgently calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly provide the $60 billion needed to ensure Ukraine's financial stability - Michel emphasized.

At the plenary session of the European Parliament, the President of the European Parliament also spoke about military support for Ukraine. He noted that it is urgent to support Ukraine with a large number of weapons, ammunition and air defense systems.

"We have promised Ukraine more ammunition, 1 million rounds, and we must fulfill this fundamental promise that we made together in the European Council," Michel said.