European Council President Michel calls on the US to urgently approve $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52396 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114633 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176472 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236104 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76169 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53725 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89362 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49751 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29690 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265564 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221613 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233388 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114636 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96845 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100032 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116612 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117303 views
European Council President Michel calls on the US to urgently approve $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22016 views

The President of the European Council called on the U.S. House of Representatives to urgently approve $60 billion in aid for Ukraine's financial stability and emphasized that assistance to Ukraine supports European security.

President of the European Council Charles Michel appealed to the U.S. House of Representatives  to approve the allocation of $60 billion in aid to Ukraine as soon as possible. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

Details

According to him, helping Ukraine means supporting European security.

"Every European euro mobilized to support Ukraine is a euro invested in our own security and prosperity. It is a euro invested in the stability of the European Union," Michel said.

He noted that the European Council's decision to allocate  50 billion euros to Ukraine  is also "a message to all those who, like us, believe in democratic values and the values of freedom.

I would like to take this opportunity to join you in urgently calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly provide the $60 billion needed to ensure Ukraine's financial stability

- Michel emphasized.

At the plenary session of the European Parliament, the President of the European Parliament also spoke about military support for Ukraine. He noted that  it is urgent to support Ukraine with a large number of weapons, ammunition and air defense systems.

"We have promised Ukraine more ammunition, 1 million rounds, and we must fulfill this fundamental promise that we made together in the European Council," Michel said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising