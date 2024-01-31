Ukraine's Defense Minister discusses strengthening strategic partnership with U.S. officials

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about his impressions of the meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador Bridget Brink. In particular, he wrote on his page on the social network X that the politicians talked about strengthening the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership, UNN reports.

I thanked the people and leadership of the United States for their support. We discussed further cooperation and ways to strengthen our strategic partnership. - Umerov wrote.

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote about this meeting with reference to US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

They discussed the implementation of reforms: Shmyhal met with Nuland