Foreign Minister Kuleba meets with US Assistant Secretary of State Nuland: what is known

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland the expansion of defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen assets, and a formula for peace, reports the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba met with Victoria Nuland in Kyiv.

The parties discussed the continuation of U.S. security assistance, expanding cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the United States, the use of frozen Russian assets, the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and preparations for the NATO Washington Summit. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

An important conversation between Brink, Nuland and Umerova: they talked about the war

Recall

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on January 31 .