Foreign Minister Kuleba meets with US Assistant Secretary of State Nuland: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Kuleba and Assistant Secretary of State Nuland discuss expanding Ukraine-U.S. defense cooperation, the use of frozen Russian assets, and President Zelenskyy's peace formula.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland the expansion of defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen assets, and a formula for peace, reports the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba met with Victoria Nuland in Kyiv.
The parties discussed the continuation of U.S. security assistance, expanding cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the United States, the use of frozen Russian assets, the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and preparations for the NATO Washington Summit.
Recall
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on January 31 .