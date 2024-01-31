Assistant Secretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Assistant Secretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv

Kyiv

US Assistant Secretary of State Nuland visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders and emphasize US support for the fight against Russian aggression.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on January 31. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN reports

Welcome back to Ukraine, Victoria Nuland. Today, we will meet with government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine

- Brink wrote on the social network X.

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

