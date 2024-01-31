Assistant Secretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on January 31. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN reports.

Welcome back to Ukraine, Victoria Nuland. Today, we will meet with government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine - Brink wrote on the social network X.

The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons